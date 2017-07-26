Four former Pilot employees make deals

KNOXVILLE, TN. – Four former employees accused in a multi-million dollar diesel fuel rebate scheme have reached a deal with U.S. federal prosecutors.

The plea deals entered in U.S. District Court July 24 are the latest to come out of a scandal that rocked the largest truck stop chain in the United States, the Pilot Flying J, the Washington Post reports. Plea deals were previously entered by 10 former employees, with four more former employees set to go to trial in October.

The ‘jacking the discount’ fraud uncovered in 2013 resulted in over $85 million in settlements, as well as a $92 million in government fines.

Agreements were reached with former vice president of sales John “Stick” Freeman, former regional sales manager John Spiewak, former district sales group advisor Vicki Borden and former sales representative Katy Bibee.

Still awaiting trial are former president Mark Hazelwood, former vice president Scott “Scooter” Wombold, and sales representitives Heather Jones and Karen Mann.