Four-wheelers worse than they think: survey

TORONTO, ON – Canadians seem to think they’re good drivers, but that isn’t stopping them from bad habits behind the wheel -– including using cellphones, flossing, and being intimate, a new survey conducted for belairdirect has found.

Ninety-five percent of those who were surveyed by Leger Research said they’re good drivers, but almost as many (93%) admitted to engaging in at least one bad habit behind the wheel. Identified bad habits included eating and drinking, using a cellphone, applying makeup, and even being romantic or intimate. Fourteen percent admitted to the romantic interludes, and 3% admitted to flossing.

Drivers identified the top three riskiest behaviors on the road as being under the influence (89%), distracted driving (54%), and fatigue (42%).

Drivers aged 18-44 were most likely to admit to using a cellphone, updating a map or GPS, removing an article of clothing like a jacket, or apply makeup while driving. Three in 10 drivers overall admitted to driving through a red light and disobeying road signs.

If they thought they would earn a monetary incentive, drivers were most willing to give up bad habits that involved using cellphones, such as sending a text, checking the phone, or making a call. They were reportedly less enthusiastic about stopping habits such as changing the radio station, turning to talk to another passenger, or sip a beverage while driving. About one in 10 drivers were not willing to give up any of their habits, even if a monetary incentive was involved.

The survey also found that 54% like to sing while driving, and 96% would not steal another driver’s parking spot.

Leger Research surveyed 1,551 Canadians between July 24-27 for the results.

Belairdirect provides home and auto insurance.