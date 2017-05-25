FPInnovations CEO steps down

MONTREAL--The President and CEO of FPInnovations Pierre Lapointe is stepping down, board chairman Yvon Pelletier annnounced this week. A selection process will be started over the next few weeks and Lapointe will remain in office until his replacement is appointed, likely sometime this fall.

FPInnovations is a not-for-profit research&development organization specializing in resource industries. People in the trucking business are most familiar with one of FPInnovation's large projects: the PIT group. PIT brings carriers and researchers together to find customized technological solutions and assistance for fleet managers who want to reduce the cost and environmental impact of their operations or improve operational safety.

Earlier this year, Lapointe was recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and The Royal Canadian Geographical Society for his contribution to science both nationally and internationally.

The decision to retire to spend more time with his family was not, he said "taken lightly.

"I firmly believe that FPInnovations is a model for research institutes. I have been extremely proud to represent FPInnovations to our members and stakeholders, in Canada and around the world," he said. “Our Strategic Action Plan, Business Model and all the work done by our employees will certainly position FPInnovations for a very successful future.”