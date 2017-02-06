Freightliner, Altec equipment included in recalls

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest vehicle recalls include the instrument clusters and turn signals on selected 2016/17 Freightliner Business Class M2, 108SD and 114SD trucks, as well as telescoping aerial devices from Altec Industries.

Freightliners affected by the recall were modified to include left and right instrument clusters, but due to a compatibility issue between the displays, instrument clusters and/or the turn signals may not respond.

With the recall expected to begin March 19, 2017, owners of the affected models will be contacted by Daimler Trucks North America, and dealers will at no cost replace the left instrument cluster with one that’s compatible with the right display.

Altec Industries, meanwhile, is in the process of recalling a range of telescoping aerial devices for an issue regarding the winch brake being improperly installed. If not looked after, this issue could cause the winch line to move unexpectedly.

The aerial telescoping devices on Altec models TA37M, TA41M, and TA45M from years 2005-2016 are affected by this recall, expected to begin March 9, 2017. Altec will contact equipment owners and Altec dealers will reverse the direction of the winch brake, and will then check and adjust the winch brake torque setting at no cost to the owner.