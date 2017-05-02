Gala to feature top HR honors

TORONTO, ON – Forty-eight fleets recognized as some of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking industry will be vying for honors during Trucking HR Canada’s 4th annual Top Fleet Employers gala.

The event is scheduled October 12 at Toronto’s Grand Palais Royale.

Awards will be presented to the top small, medium, large and private fleet and HR Leader of the Year. New Achievements of Excellence will also be presented for workplace culture, training and skills development, workplace diversity, HR innovator, and employee engagement.

“The evening provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the great workplaces that exist in our industry,” says Angela Splinter, Chief Executive Officer of Trucking HR Canada. “We are promoting a positive image of the industry by showcasing it as a great place to work.”

The Top Fleet Employers program recognizes any fleet that meets the organization’s standards of excellence in human resources.