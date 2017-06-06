Genuine painted Volvo parts

Volvo Trucks North America has unveiled a new Genuine Painted Parts Program that offers factory-built parts that are custom painted for pre-orders or quick turnarounds.

Customers can spec’ more than three dozen different parts – including hoods and bumpers – for Volvo VNL and VNM models. Each is coated with the same Imron paint used at the company’s New River Valley facility in Dublin, Virginia. The program also offers fully dressed hoods for the VNL, complete with mirrors, headlights, and a grille ready to bolt on. A complete line of VNL and VNM cabs are available as well – painted, sealed and ready for final dressing at the dealership.

All ordered hoods and bumpers should be shipped within 48 hours of a request. Cabs will be available for shipping within 20 days of an order.