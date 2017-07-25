0 Comments
GeoTab adds a co-pilot
Posted: Jul 25, 2017 4:56 PM | Last Updated: Jul 25, 2017 4:56 PM
ALK’s CoPilot Truck navigation system is now offered to Geotab’s Marketplace customers.
Geotab says the system is the only one to offer standard PC*MILER routing, and stores map data on the device – eliminating the need for mobile data downloads when navigating and routing. Promoted features include what’s described as a driver-friendly interface, non-distracting guidance views, truck specific Points of Interest, and more.
Filed Under:Geotab • ALK • navigation • PC*MILER