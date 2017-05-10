0 Comments
Geotab now supports CNG equipment
Posted: May 10, 2017 2:04 PM | Last Updated: May 10, 2017 2:04 PM
Geotab GO can now report on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel levels and temperatures on all Momentum Fuel Technologies CNG fuel tanks and systems.
Such data can help to fight drivers’ range anxiety, accurately identifying how much fuel is in a tank, and support fuel usage reports by individual vehicle and driver, the company says.
Data is delivered through the vehicle’s diagnostic port and shared over cellular networks.
Filed Under:Geotab • telematics • CNG • Compressed Natural Gas