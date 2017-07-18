Glass cleaner that sticks

Time to clean the grime from your windshield? E-ZOIL has unveiled Glass Glitz, reported to be a streak-free formula that “grips glass” and dissolves film, light-to-heavy soils, fingerprints and bugs from windshields, windows and mirrors.

The bright orange solution thickens when the container is shaken, clinging where it’s applied.

It won’t evaporate on hot surfaces, is ammonia-free, and helps to neutralize odors, the company adds.