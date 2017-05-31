Glasvan sales stars win King Pin awards

MISSISSAUGA--Two Glasvan Great Dane sales representatives--Tom Pepper and Adam Stevens-- have been named winners of Great Dane King Pin Awards for exceptional sales achievements and outstanding customer experiences. This is Pepper's ninth and Stevens' fifth.

The King Pin program was launched in 1989. Five King Pins are given annually to a pool of 150 sales professionals at 40 dealerships in Canada, Mexico and central and south America, and only three people have ever won nine.

“I’m very proud to have won this award for the ninth time,” says Pepper.

“The people at Glasvan always strive to go above and beyond by providing excellence to our clients in every interaction. In order for us to sell, we continue to provide the utmost in quality and customer satisfaction.

"My goal is to go beyond just selling the Great Dane product. My goal, along with everyone else at Glasvan, is to deliver on our promise of selling quality product and treating our customers with the highest level of integrity,” Pepper adds.

“The King Pin award means a lot in the Great Dane community, and I am truly honored to be a five-time repeat winner,” says Stevens.

“To me, this award signifies much more than just sales, and the fact that we won two this year out of five that are awarded every year, demonstrates that Glasvan’s company values, collaborative culture and customer-centric approach speaks well to the people who buy the truck trailers. We truly pride ourselves on being aligned with our customers’ needs.”