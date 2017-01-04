Glasvan specs high-performance liners for 2017

MISSISSAUGA,ON -- Glasvan Great Dane is now spec'ing ThermoGuard, the industry-leading high-performance liner, as standard on all its new in-stock tandem high cube swing door refrigerated trailers. The liner is exclusively available on Great Dane equipment.

Comments George Cobham Jr., vice president sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane: “Continuing to offer more value to our customers is consistent with our approach to providing better equipment and better service. The ThermoGuard liner is a proven performer and has many advantages, with the most critical being it works to retain the trailer’s insulating capability as the equipment ages.”

According to a statement from the company, the ThermoGuard liner:

Helps to control temperature integrity and helps maintain insulation performance as the trailer ages;

Reduces operational costs by helping reduce cooling unit run-time, reducing cooling unit maintenance and reducing cooling unit diesel fuel burn;

Strong, durable and puncture resistant, nearly three times the puncture resistance of traditional liners;

Controls reefer trailer weight gain as the trailer ages, due to the best moisture intrusion barrier properties that protect the trailer insulation;

Extends the useful life of the trailer, increasing trailer productivity and improving resale value;

Thin and light weight, saving up to 200 pounds and increasing available interior trailer space;

Nearly 3x the peel strength of other linings, making it extremely resistant to delamination;

Thermoplastic properties make it quick and easy to repair, reducing maintenance costs.

In addition to in-stock equipment for immediate delivery, Glasvan Great Dane will continue to custom-order trailers to specific customer requirements and can offer the ThermoGuard liner as an option on all production order Great Dane reefer trailer equipment.

Glasvan Great Dane, in operation since 1981, is the highest-volume Great Dane trailer dealership in the world.