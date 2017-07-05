Glasvan tops international Great Dane honors

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Glasvan Great Dane has been named 2016 Great Dane Dealer of the Year for international sales in refrigerated trailers, aftermarket parts and platform trailers – and collected three out of four international award categories from the manufacturer.

The Ontario-based business has been a Great Dane Dealer since 1991, and this was the first time that it was recognized as International Platform Dealer of the Year for sales of the Great Dane Freedom lineup of all-steel, combo, and all-aluminum flatbeds and stepdecks.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from Great Dane. Our customers are very good to us, and we try very hard to offer them the very best we can,” said George Cobham Jr., vice president – sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane. “Our customers recognize that we are committed to better equipment and better service and we appreciate their support and the referrals they provide us with.”

“Our employees continually raise the bar by putting the success of our customers at the forefront,” he said. “We strive to bring the best to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Glasvan has five southern Ontario locations with a total of 27 service bays, 24,000 square feet of parts warehousing, and full sandblast and paint capabilities.