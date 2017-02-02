Goodyear adds tires, tech

AKRON, OH – Goodyear is expanding its Total Solution lineup to include the Endurance LHD premium long-haul tire and a new service management tool, among other offerings.

Details of the launches were revealed this week at the company’s 2017 Customer Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Other new products include three new SmartWay-approved Kelly Armorsteel long-haul tires.

The new service management tool is built on the Goodyear Smart Tech App, and includes a live dashboard that helps dealers locate and check the status of road service technicians. Bluetooth capabilities being added to the tool will also allow those very techs to check and record fleet tire data. A new OTR proposal developer is available for sales teams, too, while a Preferred Fleet Dashboard extends to local customers the same reporting enjoyed by national accounts.

The Goodyear Endurance LHD will officially launch later this year.