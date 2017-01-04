Got 10 minutes? Take this quiz. Help a young person

OTTAWA, ON--Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has launched its Youth with Drive survey, as a next step in developing a national employment strategy for youth in the trucking industry.

The goal of the survey is to gather information about young people (18-35) currently employed in the trucking industry from both an employer and employee perspective. The survey questions cover three main themes, including; attraction, engagement and challenges.

Millennials are now the largest cohort in the Canadian workforce, yet are still largely under-represented in the trucking industry. A recent study prepared for the Canadian Trucking Alliance predicts a driver gap of 34,000 by 2024, and the ratio of younger to older workers continues to increase. The average age of a Canadian truck driver is 47.1 years, four years older than the average Canadian worker, and less than 15% of drivers are between 25 and 34 years old. With the growing need for drivers, technicians, safety personnel, managers and more, the trend is concerning.

“We need to identify ways to better attract, recruit and retain young people in the trucking workforce” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “We want to hear from industry so that we can assess and ultimately address what some of the challenges are.”

The online survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, is fully anonymous, and is open to employers and employees of all ages, who are currently employed in the trucking industry.

To access the employer survey, click on the following here.

To access the employee survey, click here.