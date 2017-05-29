Groupe Alfred Boivin secures mine deal

SAGUENAY, QC – Arianne Phosphate, which is working on the Lac a Paul mining project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, has taken several steps to advance the project. And one the steps that occurred in the third quarter involves trucking the product.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe Alfred Boivin, to truck phosphate concentrate from the mine site to a marine terminal on the Saguenay River. Trucks and trailers are now being spec’d for the work, and the deal also includes logistics, and on-road and fleet maintenance.

"The first quarter of 2017 saw significant progress for our Lac a Paul project," stated Brian Ostroff, Arianne Phosphate's Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past few months, we have successfully concluded on numerous MoU agreements with large global players that can help us advance our project through development. Additionally, many of these agreements also come with a commitment to assist us in securing financing so, it is no longer just Arianne pushing Lac a Paul towards development but, a consortium of large interested parties."