BREAKING Guilbault acquires Ideal, secures warehousing

QUEBEC, QC – Groupe Guilbault has purchased Ideal Logistical Solutions – including Ideal Logistics, Ideal Transportation, and Ideal Warehouse divisions.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the acquisition clearly offers Groupe Guilbault a key presence in the warehousing sector. Ideal has a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in the Armand-Viau Industrial Park, once a distribution center for Provigo. A similar-sized facility is in Lachine, Quebec.

Ideal will reportedly become an operating division and continue to run independently.

The Guilbault fleet includes about 300 trucks and 1,000 trailers.