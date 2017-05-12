0 Comments
Halifax fire truck burns on way to call
Posted: May 12, 2017 9:50 AM | Last Updated: May 12, 2017 9:50 AM
HALIFAX, NS – Firefighters in Halifax found themselves battling an unexpected fire no Thursday, when flames began to rise from their own truck on the way to a call.
“It’s like a police car getting broken into,” Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett told media.
The truck apparently began to lose power and make loud noises when the crew pulled over. Then the cab began to fill with smoke.
There were no serious injuries.
Filed Under:fire truck • truck fire • Halifax Fire Department