Let’s face it. Equipment repair can be a messy affair. But E-ZOIL has unveiled new environmentally friendly hand cleaner and shop wipes to clear away the grime.

The Hardy Hands Hand Cleaner eliminates grime but keeps hands soft using natural walnut shell scrubbers, the company says. There are six different lotions included in the formula, as well as a citrus aroma. And the company stresses that the concentrated formula will actually reduce usage by 75%.

Hardy Hands comes in three- and 18-ounce bottles or an 85-ounce jug, and a dispenser is also available for the jug.

Meanwhile, Hardy wipes offer a two-sided towel – with an abrasive side that can cut through dirt on hands, tools or surfaces, and a smooth side to wipe surfaces clean. Each measures 9-by-12-inches and is available in a 70-count container.