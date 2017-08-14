Hankook sales up, profits down

BRAMPTON, ON – Hankook Tire is reporting higher sales but lower profits in the second quarter of 2017, in the face of rising raw material costs.

Compared to the previous quarter, sales climbed 1.7% to $1.98 billion. Operating profits dropped 12.3% to $242.6 million. Compared to the same period last year, overall sales were down 3.5%, and operating profits were down 34.4%.

Hankook products include passenger, light truck, SUV, winter, medium truck, and bus tires.