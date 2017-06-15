0 Comments
Harrison named PMTC chairman
Posted: Jun 15, 2017 6:41 AM | Last Updated: Jun 15, 2017 6:44 AM
NIAGARA FALLS, ON – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has named its 2017-18 board of directors, with John Harrison of CPC Logistics Canada serving as chairman.
Dennis Shantz of Home Hardware Stores is past chairman, while Brad Fletcher of Terrapure Environmental is first vice chairman, and Shari Lagala of Patene Building Supplies is second vice chairwoman.
Directors for the term include:
- John Bowen, Volvo Trucks Canada
- Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing
- Gerald Carrol, Fortigo Freight
- Jim Dimech, Praxair Canada
- Ted Dezsenyi, FedEx Ground Package Systems
- Sanchia Duran, Shaw Tracking
- Fred Hildebrand, Idealease of North America
- Jason Hinton, Burnbrae Farms
- Steve Lawn, Parkland Fuel
- Marcus Mares, PeopleNet Canada
- David Marvin, Superior Propane
- Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards
- Ryan McDonald, Gordon Food Services
- David Parsons, Sleeman Breweries
- Kim Richardson, KRTS
- Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods
- Chris Swartz, Wolseley Canada
- Michael Thomson, MEE/ISB Canada
- Claudio Venditti, Penske Truck Leasing Canada
- Andy Walker, Molson Coors
- Imre Zalan, Chemtrade Logistics
Filed Under:PMTC • private fleets • Private Motor Truck Council of Canada