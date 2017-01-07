Have you seen Ontario driver Doug Harkness?

TORONTO, ON – Doug Harkness, a 72-year-old driver for S&C Transport – and the father of Cavalier Group of Companies maintenance director Tim Harkness – has gone missing while on the job south of the border.

The Ontario Trucking Association says Harkness was last heard from Wednesday night in the Chicago area when he was set to return to Ontario. His last known location was near 395 Glen Ellyn Road/East Army Trail.

It’s uncharacteristic for him not to contact dispatch or family, and friends and family consider this to be a serious situation, the association reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tim Harkness at 416-990-3703, email tharkness@cavalier.ca, or call S&C Clark Transport at 1-866-345-5501.