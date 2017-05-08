Healthy Fleet Challenge wraps up first week

TORONTO, ON – With 2,131 healthy meals eaten and 859 workouts completed, the first week of the Healthy Fleet Challenge has concluded. Since the start of the challenge, 472 people from 68 different trucking companies have downloaded the HealthyTeam app and signed up to participate in the challenge .

The new app adds a fresh dynamic to the challenge as it allows participants to keep track their diet, exercise, sleep and weight.

“Each week we want participants to share a minimum of five healthy meals and three workouts, but we are seeing participants averaging three healthy meals and one workout per day,” says Andrea Morley, lead coach for the HealthyTeam App. “It’s been amazing to see the lifestyle changes participants are making with the support of the HeathyTeam community.”

The app also provides participants in the challenge with education and resources from HealthyTeam Coaches. In addition, the app also allows for participants to receive and exchange motivation from coworkers and friends by interacting on each other’s posts.

The challenge runs from May 1 to June 30 and participants set their own health goals that they will work toward during the 60-day challenge. In addition, new participants are able to join the challenge anytime between May and June.

There are no excuses. Just because you missed the May 1st start date doesn’t mean that you can’t still get involve,” says Morley. “There is no time like the present to challenge yourself to get healthy.”

A new leaderboard will be available in the app later this week that will show how each fleet ranks based on health.

“Drivers and staff are asking what fleets are healthiest places to work in the trucking industry. Our ranking system will showcase the companies that care the most about the health of their people. We have found that companies that care about the health of their drivers and staff attract more of the top talent in the industry and have better retention,” says Aaron Lindsay, vice-president of marketing at HealthyTeam.

Taking the top spot on the fleet leaderboard was Arnold Bros. followed by Driver Check in second place, and Erb Group in third place. See below for both the fleet and individual leaderboards.

Most of the top companies at the top already had wellness program and initiatives in place and the HealthyTeam App just gave them a mobile technology platform to bring everything together said Glenn Caldwell, vice-president of sales at NAL Insurance.

“This is our first time participating in the Healthy Fleet Challenge. Having the HealthyTeam app has been great as it allows employees from all of our offices and also our drivers out on the road to be easily connected and motivated by each other’s food and exercise posts,” said Michelle Bailey of Eassons Transport. “Seeing other employee’s posts also gives people ideas for recipes and better choices they can make on the road.”

Those interested in joining the challenge can click here or email info@healthyfleet.com for more information.