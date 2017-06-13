0 Comments
Healthy platform from Rolling Strong
Posted: Jun 13, 2017 3:55 PM | Last Updated: Jun 13, 2017 3:55 PM
The new mobile health and wellness platform from Rolling Strong – which provides driver wellness programs -- promises knowledge and resources that drivers need to prevent health risks and adopt beneficial lifestyles.
Accessed through IOS and Android mobile devices as well as in-cab computing systems, the platform tracks meals, exercise, sleep and more. It even integrates gaming features so drivers or transportation providers can create and participate in wellness challenges and competitions.
Filed Under:Rolling Strong • health and wellness • apps