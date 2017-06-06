Heavy-duty rivet gun from Chief

Chief is bringing 10 metric tons of compression force to the rivets used in steel and aluminum truck cabs, using a new heavy-duty rivet gun. The tool also offers eight metric tons of tension force to hydraulically retract the punching tool from metal sheets, requiring no more than the push of a button.

The pneumatic gun has a two-way operation, and smoothly punches in self-piercing rivets while powering back out of the thickest sheet metal, the company says. It also includes a dial to infinitely adjust the working pressure, giving a user the control over output compressive force and retract tension force. The tool can be used to press out or install self-piercing rivets or punch precise holes for flow-form or blind rivets.

Blind rivets, blind nuts and blind bolts can be installed using optional attachment kits.