Bosch has unveiled its HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool to support those working on Class 4-8 trucks –- whether the users are in an aftermarket shop that occasionally repairs such vehicles, a dedicated heavy-duty operation that needs a second triage tool, or a mobile repair unit.

The tool’s color display graphs live data from SAE-standard MIDS/PIDS (Message Identifiers/Parameter Identifiers), shows definitions of diagnostic trouble codes, and is HD-OBD compatible. Users have the option of recording data to play back information in English, Spanish and French, as well as using imperial or metric measurements.

The tool also offers a Global OBD II Quick Test for gasoline and diesel engines, while a demo mode can help train technicians.

The Bosch HDS 200 Heavy Duty Scan Tool kit includes a 9 pin Deutsch cable, 6 pin Deutsch cable, 16 pin HD/OBD II cable, USB cable, quick start guide, and carrying case. And it meets SAE J1587/J1708 and J1939 standards and specifications.