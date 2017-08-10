Heavy-lifting four-post lift

Stertil-Koni’s ST 4600 four-post lift has a 132,000-pound capacity -– making it a fit for lifting oversized vehicles such as fire and rescue equipment, construction and mining machinery, and military vehicles.

The lift has a 36’3” runway length and a low drive-on height, the latter of which is important when working on vehicles with a low ground clearance. It can also handle various wheelbases and raise vehicles 74 inches in 190 seconds.

In terms of safety features, each post has a height measuring device and an electromechanical fall safety system, or “safety catch”.

The lift is certified to meet ANSI/ALI ALCTV provisions and also an automatic overload protection device.

Since the ST4600 has a cylinder in every post, no chains or cables are included. Other features include an internal airline kit and optional jacking beams that can lift axles off the runways, providing wheels-free access.