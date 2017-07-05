Highlight Motor Group opens golden state branch

TORONTO—Highlight Motor Group Inc's U.S division Highlight Motor Freight USA has opened a terminal in La Mirada, Calif., to provide consolidated less-than-truckload and full truckload service between Canada, the Eastern U.S., and the Los Angeles area.

“Our La Mirada terminal is a direct response to customers telling us they want more options, better service, and faster transit times to and from this region,” said Kirk Kalinitchenko, President of Highlight Motor Group Inc. “Having a physical location here with a staff who truly understands the market is a distinct advantage for us and for our customers.”

Kalinitchenko added that David Kilkenny has been named general manager, Steven Ralls has been named business development manager, and Roman Molina, dispatch supervisor.

The La Mirada terminal gives Highlight Motor Freight USA a coast-to-coast presence in the United States and allows Highlight Motor Group to establish a higher level of direct service between Los Angeles and Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and other key markets in Canada. Highlight Motor Freight USA also operates a terminal and warehouse in New Jersey to serve the eastern seaboard.

“We’re positioned to deliver the solutions our customers expect, including daily service to Los Angeles,” Kalinitchenko said. “It’s another example of our commitment to delivering efficient, cost-effective transportation wherever our clients need us.”

Highlight Motor Freight USA’s terminal opened July 5. It is located at 15501 Heron Ave., La Mirada, CA.

Highlight HQ is in Concord, ON. Highlight manages more than 900 pieces of transportation equipment and more than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space.