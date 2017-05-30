Hino event honors tops in parts, tech and sales

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Hino Motors Canada has tested its sales, parts and service teams in a skills competition during a national dealer meeting at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario.

“We really wanted to underline how important it is for our dealers and customers to understand that each and every individual in each department of our company is what makes the Hino experience so unique. We need everybody to pull in the same direction to ensure Total Support to our customers, whether it’s a matter of sales, parts, service or the three at the same time.” says Eric Smith, senior vice president – sales and customer support.

Qualifying for the finals required a score of 80% or more in online training modules and preliminary exams. Only the top scores in each department progressed.

In the parts category, competitors had to complete 15 different stations, each covering a different aspect of the Hino business. These stations included a video and warehouse challenge, proper storage techniques, factory specifications, a lightning round and a “Beat the Champ” station where they had to go one-on-one with last year’s Skill Champion.

The service category gathered Elite Master technicians in a hands-on competition, during which they had to diagnose and correct identical malfunctions installed on identical vehicles. They were also judged on their proper use of tooling and workshop manuals, their ability to monitor any data that can lead to conclude what the probable cause may be, as well as product knowledge.

The sales participants had to demonstrate the highest level of Hino product and specification knowledge.

Cam Taylor of Vancouver Hino topped the parts department, Trevor Robertson of Hino Service Alberta led in service, and Thom Moody of Ontario’s Tri Truck Center topped sales teams.

The winners are awarded an all-expense-paid Hino study trip to Costa Rica and Panama City later this year to visit Hino facilities, training and testing centres along with Hino dealership tours and additional activities.