Hino surprises Fanshawe with truck keys

LONDON, ON – Hino Motors Canada president Yumiko Kawamura surprised Fanshawe College with the keys to a truck this week, following the company's national dealer meeting and skills competition.

“This generous donation from Hino will help us unlock the potential of our students and reinforces the exceptional learning experience provided for our students,” said Peter Devlin, president of the college. “We are grateful for Hino’s donation and thank them for their ongoing support of Fanshawe students.”

The truck will be housed at the Center for Applied Transportation Technologies and be used by students in the truck and coach technician programs. During a separate event on Wednesday, Hino also donated a service diagnostic tool (DSTI) and access to online workshop manuals.

“Fanshawe has had a strong relationship with Hino since they began operations at their Woodstock facility,” said Catherine Finlayson, executive director of the Fanshawe College Foundation. “Hino’s support has helped establish the college as a premier post-secondary destination for students seeking a career in the technology sector.”