How Groupe Robert logs on to "The Internet of Trucks"

BOUCHERVILLE, PQ-- Groupe Robert, the only Canadian outfit among Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine’s Top 50 Green Fleets of 2016, has made a huge investment in state-of-the-art ISAAC Instruments telemetry and telematics. Robert will install the ISAAC InControl system in 1,300 trucks. (ISAAC is the Quebec-based company that has actually applied for a patent on the phrase “The Internet of Trucks.”)

"We opted for the ISAAC InControl solution because it allows us to increase our operational efficiency,” says Michel Robert, Robert’s president and CEO. “Our objective is to optimize fuel economy and road safety through the real-time coaching of drivers.

“In addition, we want to improve the environment of our drivers by providing them with a powerful tablet that increases efficiency and allows them to focus on what they are passionate about, the road," he added.

According to a statement from ISAAC, the integration of ISAAC’s system with Robert's enterprise software using ISAAC’s application programming interfaces allows single-screen driver work flows. Because there is no need to switch screens when the driver enters activities, the risk of oversights and errors is greatly reduced.

“To remain competitive in the transportation industry, business leaders must take advantage of Big Data and Business Intelligence (BI) to gather and consolidate information, and make better decisions." says Jacques DeLarochellière, president of ISAAC Instruments.