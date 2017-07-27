Huayi distribution center opens in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC – Huayi Tire Canada has opened its first Canadian commercial tire distribution center in Vancouver, slashing the delivery times for Double Coin Holdings TBR and OTR tires.

“This new distribution center is the backbone of our expansion beyond our factory container direct program,” said John Hagg, Huayi’s vice president – sales and operations. “A container of tires can take as long as 90 days and sometimes longer to get to a customer. Our new Vancouver facility will get commercial and OTR tires to them much sooner -- within 7 to 10 days, even to our customers in the eastern provinces.”

The new site can hold 15,000 tires, the company says.