Huayi Tire names Chore to manager role

MARKHAM, ON – Huayi Tire Canada, which distributes Double Coin tires, has named Norman Chore the company’s new Over the Road/Earthmover Product Manager.

Chore spent much of his career with Bridgestone, and was previously mine account manager in British Columbia. He has also served as earthmover product manager and territory manager in Western Canada.

“Norman will bring tremendous value to our Huayi Canada team,” said John Hagg, vice president – sales and operations at Huayi Tire Canada . “His industry knowledge, along with his experience in both the manufacturing side and the dealer side will be a tremendous value to our company and our customers.”

Double Coin brands available in Canada include Duraturn, Dynatrail and Bluestar.