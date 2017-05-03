Humber names driver training manager

TORONTO, ON – Humber College has named James A. Pattison as the new manager of the truck driver training program at its transportation training center.

Pattison had been manager of coach operations for Great Canadian Coaches, and the manager of safety and training for Veolia Transportation under contract with York Region Transit. He has also held roles at Pacific Western transportation and consulted for Zurich North America.

Pattison has been the safety committee chairman at the Ontario Motor Coach Association, and was a Motor Vehicle Safety Association board member.

Humber has trained commercial drivers for 25 years.