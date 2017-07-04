In-cab reefer controls

Carrier Transicold Supra refrigeration units can now be controlled from inside a cab using Cab Command, a unit that can be mounted in the dashboard.

Building on the capabilities of its predecessor, Cab Command comes in a compact design that conforms to the universal DIN specification. It also has an optional surface-mount bracket for those who would rather have the controls located in an overhead console, or underneath or on top of the dash.

Features include a backlit LCD display that offers operating information including setpoint, compartment temperature, operating mode and status. A tactile keypad allows users to adjust temperatures and change operating modes, among other settings.

The controller is now standard for single-temperature and multi-temperature Supra units, and is backwards compatible to older models.