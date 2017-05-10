Industry asked to support flooded communities

TORONTO, ON – The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Trucks for Change Network are looking for equipment and services to support emergency relief deliveries in flooded areas of Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Some carriers are already working with Red Cross Logistics teams to distribute water, first aid, cots, blankets, cleanup kits and hygiene supplies, the alliance adds. A dedicated web portal on the Red Cross’ website has also been launched for those in the trucking industry who want to make a financial contribution.

“Your tax-deductible donation will help rebuild lives and demonstrate, once again, your industry’s commitment to the communities in which we work,” the alliance says in a related announcement.

Carriers interested in providing equipment or services are asked to contact Pete Dalmazzi of Trucks for Change at pete@trucksforchange.org.