Ingersoll sells axle division to American Dexter

CAMBRIDGE, ON--The Canadian-born and raised IMT Group--better known as Ingersoll--has sold its light-, medium-, and heavy-duty axle business to the Dexter Axle Company of Indiana. Dexter describes itself as the "global leader in trailer running gear and chassis assemblies."

The IMT divisions to be acquired by Dexter include Ingersoll Axles division of IMT Partnership in Ingersoll, ON, and Indianapolis, IN, and the light-duty Axles division of IMT Standen’s Limited Partnership in Calgary, AB.

“This is a very positive development for IMT’s axle businesses,” said Jim Hacking, Chief Executive Officer of the IMT Group. “Ingersoll Axles and Standen’s are leaders in the axle business in Canada.

This transaction will represent another significant expansion for Dexter and will give our IMT axle products increased market exposure.”

The transition of IMT’s axle business to Dexter is expected to be implemented within the coming weeks. Business will continue as usual during the completion of the transaction, with no disruption to customers, suppliers or employees. Once the transaction is completed, Ingersoll Axles and the light-duty axles division of Standen’s will operate as fully integrated divisions within the Dexter group of companies.

Dexter is a leading manufacturer of trailer axles and trailer brakes with multiple facilities across the United States. The acquisition of IMT’s axle business will expand Dexter’s reach into Canada.

The IMT Group operates several businesses, including IMT’s Defence, Machining, Forging and Heat Treating businesses and the other core elements of the Standen’s business. These business lines will not be affected by Dexter’s acquisition of the axle business.

DexKo Global and Dexter are majority owned by a fund managed by The Sterling Group, an operationally-focused middle market private equity firm based in Houston, Texas with $2.2 billion of assets under management.