Inspirational trucking veteran DeLutis retires. Again.

ALTOONA, PA-"It is amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit!" That inspirational quote happens to be the favorite of Chuck DeLutis, the COO of Ward Transport and Logistics Corp. DeLutis has just announced that after a long and illustrious career, he will be retiring at the end of June. Again.

The first time DeLutis stepped away was four years ago, after a stellar career with YRCW/Roadway, formerly the largest LTL transportation provider in the U.S.

2013 was also the year he joined the family-owned Ward, a regional LTL carrier and logistics provider.

Ward Chairman and CEO Bill T. Ward, said: "On behalf of the Ward family and our employees, I would like to thank Chuck for his many contributions to our company over the years. Chuck helped us drive a cultural transformation at Ward that was instrumental in helping us achieve industry-wide recognition as evidenced by our Logistic Management's Quest for Quality rating as number-one in Value and Customer Service for 2016. We greatly appreciate Chuck's leadership and wish him a satisfying and rewarding retirement."

Commented DeLutis: "When I joined the Ward team in 2013, all of the employees rallied around my vision of becoming one of the best regional transportation providers in the industry. The little victories daily around being the absolute best for the customer, turned into bigger victories for our customers and Ward. Due to our expansion in customer solutions, our consultative perspective in approaching our customers, and our cultural values to execute and perform what we are asked to do, the company is well positioned going forward."