Is your fleet fabulous? You've two weeks to prove it.

OTTAWA, ON--Only two weeks remain to apply for a spot in Trucking HR Canada’s 4th annual list of Top Fleet Employers, which recognizes fleets that offer the top workplaces in Canada’s Trucking Industry. Online submissions will be accepted at truckingHR.com until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

“Our Top Fleet Employers Program brings together fleets of all sizes and from all regions of the country to co-operatively celebrate great trucking industry workplaces,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The program provides valuable recognition and profile for Canadian fleets, and showcases the industry as a great place to work”. In light of the ever-shrinking supply of labour and greater competition amongst and between industries, portraying a positive image of trucking workplaces is important.

The Top Fleet Employers program rates workplaces on recruitment and retention initiatives, compensation, lifestyle, employee engagement and communications, health and wellness, and professional development. In addition to the online application and document submission, the process also involves employee surveys and follow-up interviews where required. Selection criteria reflect human resources issues, trends and working environments seen in the Canadian trucking industry, and have been validated by a panel of industry experts and a Certified Human Resources Professional.

Thirty-nine fleets were recognized in the 3rd annual program; this video was presented at the 2016 Gala Awards Dinner this past October. and features recognized fleets highlighting the reasons why they chose to participate in the program.