Jardine Transport acquires R.E.M.

DARTMOUTH, NS -- Jardine Transport Ltd. has purchased Saint Stephen,-N.B.-based R.E.M Transport Ltd. R.E.M. was established in 1973 and currently operates a fleet of more than 50 power units and 60 trailers throughout most of Canada and the United States. The company has approximately 70 employees.

"This is a strategically important transaction for Jardine. The acquisition adds scale to our existing operations and increases network density, which will result in improved overall efficiency" said Dean Cull, chairman of Jardine Transport.

Dion Cull, President of Jardine Transport, commented, "I have a lot of respect for Graydon Murphy and Mike Bishop, and I am impressed by what they have been able to accomplish at R.E.M. Transport. The company has established a loyal base of customers by delivering reliable, efficient service across a network of key lanes. We look forward to working with Graydon, Mike and the entire R.E.M. Transport team".

Murphy, President and co-owner of R.E.M., stated, "we are pleased to have completed a transaction with Jardine Transport, a member of the SeaFort group of companies. We know that our employees will be well looked after, and that the company will have access to capital and additional resources that will support future growth. Mike and I will stay involved with the business on a transitional basis, to provide support to Dion and the Jardine team".

Founded in 1978, Jardine Transport serves customers in Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada and the United States from offices located in Fredericton and Saint Stephen, New Brunswick, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and St. John's, Newfoundland. Jardine is part of the SeaFort group of companies.

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital makes controlling investments in small and medium sized Canadian businesses and partners with experienced managers to build value.