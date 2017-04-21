J.B. Hunt to invest $500 million in tech, launches app feature

LOWELL, AR – J.B. Hunt Transport Services has announced it will be dedicating more than $500 million over the next five years to enhance its operating systems, developing cloud infrastructure, and creating innovative and disruptive technologies.

To complement the major investment, J.B. Hunt has doubled its engineering and technology staff.

“Technology is a huge force propelling us into the future,” said John Roberts, president and Chief Executive Officer of J.B. Hunt.

In addition to the investment announcement, J.B. Hunt also announced the launch of Marketplace for its transportation management system, J.B. Hunt 360, which the company says will connect shippers and carriers in J.B. Hunt 360 by using real-time data and artificial intelligence to match freight with capacity, aligning loads with carriers to create efficiency and cost savings.

“Customers are demanding greater visibility and information into their supply chain in real time. J.B. Hunt 360 is our comprehensive solution to meet that demand, combining J.B. Hunt’s 55 years of operational excellence with the latest technology available in the industry,” said Roberts.

As carriers make instant offers, shippers will receive true marking pricing of shipments. In addition, the marketplace system will automate carrier selection based on preference, rating and reviews among other factors.

The company also said J.B Hunt 360 will receive additional updates in 2017 like command and response, real-time load recommendations, and automation tools for both shippers and carriers.