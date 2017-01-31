Kelley named VP at ConMet

VANCOUVER, WA – ConMet has named Ken Kelley as vice president – North American sales. He will oversee OEM truck sales, aftermarket sales, trailer sales, and sales operations.

Kelley has 30 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, including 18 years with Marmon Highway Technologies, with progressive roles at Webb Wheel Products. He was most recently president of Fontaine Connection Group, where he oversaw Fontaine Fifth Wheel North America, Fontaine Parts Connection, and Fontaine Europe. Kelley’s earlier career also includes engineering roles at Dana Corporation and three years with ConMet as a product manager.

The company has also named Brian Rieger as vice president – aftermarket sales, and Kelly Talarico as director – sales operations.