Kennedy top Canadian at inspection championships

ORLANDO, FL – Darren Kennedy of the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure earned the top Canadian honor at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's 25th annual inspector championships, making him the first to hold a trophy remembering contributions of long-time contributor Sean McAlister.

The competition was held in Orlando, Florida, from August 7-11, testing participants on inspections covering everything from North American Standard Level 1 procedures to hazardous materials and dangerous goods, cargo tank and bulk packaging, and passenger carrier vehicles, and out-of-service criteria.

Kennedy placed third overall in the category covering North American Standard Level 1 inspections. Lance Skoog of Alberta Justice and Solicitor General placed third in the North American Standard hazardous materials, dangerous goods, cargo tank, and bulk packagings inspection.

With the top points tally among Canadians, Kennedy earned the newly named Sean McAlister High Points Canada Award.

McAlister played a key role in establishing and maintaining the Canadian Education Quality Assurance Team, and served as chairman of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Legal and Regularoty Affairs Committee. He died last year at the age of 57 after a 15-month battle with lung cancer.

Rommel Garcia of the Houston Police Department earned the highest combined score in six categories to take home the top Jimmy K. Ammons Grand Champion Award.