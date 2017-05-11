Kenworth at heart of holographic demo

PORT COQUITLAM, BC – PACCAR’s image is taking center stage at the Microsoft Build conference, held May 10 to 12 in Seattle, as British Columbia’s Finger Food Studios demonstrates the proof of concept for a holographic design tool.

Walking around a Kenworth T680 in the midst of the Washington State Convention Center, visitors are able to view and interact with different design variations and simulations using Microsoft HoloLens.

"The PACCAR design tool was our first foray into holographic computing and is still one of our favourite demos to show because it illustrates the true large-scale potential of mixed reality for industry,” said Ryan Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Finger Food. “Companies embracing this technology to visualize and interact with data, and ultimately make better and more informed decisions, will be able to make vast leaps over their competition. We are transforming workflows for multiple companies around the globe and it all started with the PACCAR solution."

"Mixed reality is changing the way businesses see and interact with data," added Brandon Bray, principal program manager for Microsoft HoloLens. “Finger Food, have created an application that demonstrates huge benefits to our mutual clients, PACCAR, and has raised the bar for what is possible with HoloLens."