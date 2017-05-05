Kenworth T680 Everyday Heroes Truck will be auctioned off

PHOENIX, AZ – Kenworth has announced they will be auctioning off the T680 Everyday Heroes Truck with all proceeds of the sale going directly to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), a non-profit dedicated to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing and empowering American truck drivers and rest stop employees.

Scheduled to be put up for auction at the Ritchie Bros. location in Pheonix on June 20, the Kenworth T680 Everyday Heroes Truck is a special one. With a retail value of $157,000, the truck comes fully loaded and boasts a 76-inch sleeper, 485 hp PACCAR MX-13 engine and an Eaton Full Advantage 10-speed automated transmission.

The truck has been shown at several industry events and according to Don Blake, Inland Kenworth’s truck sales manager in the Pheonix area, there’s been a lot of interest in the truck.

Blake spearheaded the Everyday Heroes Truck and had many sponsors hop on board to help subsidize the project.

“It’s been an industry project with sponsors who all care deeply about putting an end to human trafficking,” Blake said. “We’re hoping the winning bid will exceed the value of the truck, so even more money can go to TAT.”

In addition to raising funds for the TAT, the truck has also raised awareness for TAT which has been training truckers to identify and report trafficking since 2009.

“Calls into the TAT hotline from truckers and our industry continue to climb,” said Kendis Paris, executive director of TAT. “That’s the most important thing. We know that drivers do want to make a difference, and they’re stepping up to help identify suspicious activity. Drivers have now made 1,660 calls, resulting in 533 cases, involving 1,139 victims, 319 of them are kids.”

According to Paris, the human trafficking industry is estimated to be worth $32 billion in just the U.S. and $150 billion globally.

“Proceeds from the Everyday Heroes Truck will help us grow and provide even more training and education programs,” she said. “Truckers are our eyes and ears and they’re reporting suspicious activity.”

Those interested in purchasing the truck will be able to bid on the truck in person, online or by proxy. Bidder can register in advance by clicking here, or call Ritchie Bros. at 602-269-5631 for assistance.