SPONSORED Key differences between the U.S. and Canadian ELD Mandate: What you need to know

Every year, over $650 billion in goods cross the U.S.-Canada border and the drivers and fleets responsible for that cargo have to comply with changing regulations on both sides. The Canadian mandate will ensure cross-border consistency by adapting much of the U.S. regulation—but there are some notable differences between the two.

Three key areas that are different have to do with enforcement and data transfer, and personal conveyance.

How personal conveyance will differ

With the U.S. ELD Mandate, there is no distance or time restriction to personal conveyance. This has raised a lot of questions by carriers operating in the U.S. The Canadian ELD Mandate, however, will not be free from current requirements.

With the Canadian ELD Mandate, the ELD supplier has to measure 75 kilometers within 24 hours. If 75 kilometers of personal conveyance are exceeded within 24 hours, the system should automatically change status from personal conveyance to drive status.

Location and identity data sources

When suppliers update their ELD devices to comply with the U.S. version of the ELD Mandate, they are required to get a location for many events such as duty status, yard moves, personal conveyance, and unassigned vehicle moves. Per Federal, suppliers of ELDs in the U.S. need to use the GNIS file of all the locations and identities in the U.S.

The main difference to expect with the Canadian ELD Mandate is the Canadian government will supply vendors with the final file to use to get distance and direction. What does all of this mean? When the Canadian government gives suppliers the location file they need to import into products to capture locations, it’s less work for the vendor. Since the Canadian ELD is very similar to the U.S. version of the mandate, major ELD providers will have already done the legwork for locations of events. This supplying of a completed file takes out any variance.

Main differences in enforcement and transfer



The data transfer and enforcement methodologies differ from what carriers will be used to with the U.S. ELD Mandate vs. what will need to be done with the Canadian ELD. In the U.S., fleets need to send very detailed files of eight-day log data to enforcement.

In Canada, fleets still need the display screen with all the content for enforcement, but detailed files will not need to be transferred. Instead, PDF images of the 14-day log data will be transferred. Instead of one very large file, this will be non-editable files. ELD vendors will need to build this change into their products in order for data to be sent to enforcement in Canada.

Additionally, the U.S. does not require ELD systems to measure rule sets within the ELD, but the Canadian mandate defines that the ELD device can measure and comprehend a Cycle 1, Cycle 2and above the 60th parallel rules. There are more elements such as deferral to be accomplished within the Canadian ELD Mandate.

There are other differences between the U.S. and Canadian ELD Mandate, including the elimination of vendor self-certification with the Canadian mandate at this time. From all the information available to us now, it seems that the Canadian ELD Mandate will have more similarities than differences with the U.S. version. The Canadian Council of Motor Transportation Administrators (CCMTA) continues to forecast the final regulation in Gazette II by end of 2017 to early 2018. There still could be changes when the rule is published in Gazette I for comment.

