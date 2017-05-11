Kinedyne to host cargo securement webinar

BRANCHBURG, NJ – Kinedyne will host a free webinar on cargo securement this month, as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance prepares for the Roadcheck inspection blitz and its own focus on cargo securement.

The webinar – A Survivor’s Guide for Cargo Securement Inspections During International Roadcheck 2017 -- will run from 11 am to noon EDT on May 30. It will focus on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations and Canadian-specific rules under National Safety Code Standard 10 - Cargo Securement (NSC10).

Cargo securement has been identified as a special category for the Roadcheck blitz this year. About 2,500 cargo securement citations were issued during Roadcheck 2015, when such issues were last identified as a special category.

Interested parties can register for the webinar at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1144751&sti=Ad.