Technicians who need to change king pins or brake anchor pins have a new tool at their disposal in the form of OTC’s 4240A 30-ton king pin pusher set.

The tool’s hydraulic cylinder delivers 30 tons of force to remove straight or tapered king pins -– from 7/8 to 2 inches in diameter and up to 11-1/4 inches long. Even if they are corroded. Combined with an included adapter, the cylinder can also remove anchor pins by positioning the tool over the brake spider.

Five special collars and two pins are used to adapt the tool for different trucks and buses.

The set comes with 30-ton king pin/brake anchor pin pusher frame and adapters, hydraulic cylinder, two-speed hand pump, hose assembly, and hose half coupler.