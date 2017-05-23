KW dealership in B.C's "northern capital" expands

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.--Inland Kenworth recently celebrated the grand opening of its new 100,000-sq-ft full-service dealership in Prince George.

The open-to-the-public celebration featured food, refreshments, vendor booths, and the appearance of company officials and local dignitaries during a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Our new facility reflects record-setting growth in the economy of Prince George, considered as the ‘northern capital’ of British Columbia,” said Bill Currie, President and COO of Inland Kenworth. “The new Prince George location will provide customers with an excellent facility to view Kenworth new and used trucks, receive outstanding service support with fast diagnostic response, while also keeping fleets, contractors, and government agencies well-stocked with truck parts.”

Currie noted that the dealership outgrew its former Quinn-street location, which served the needs of local customers and truck fleets, and operators for nearly 60 years. The new location is at 7337 Boundary Avenue in the Prince George Global Logistics Park, south of the downtown area and about 11 kilometers southeast of its previous site.

Inland Kenworth-Prince George features 36 truck-equipment and body-shop bays; and an extensive parts inventory.

Specialty equipment and service offerings include a wheel alignment bay, a body shop with a down-draft drive-thru paint booth, a diesel particulate filter (DPF) cleaning machine, a flywheel-resurfacing machine, a frame-straightening bay, overhead cranes for faster and safer service of heavy components, two-hour truck diagnosis, dedicated express lube bays, and a large drivers' lounge with flat screen TVs, microwaves and recliners.