Leadership conference will empower industry women

CALGARY, AB – Trucking HR Canada in collaboration with the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) have announced the inaugural Western Women With Drive leadership conference will take place on May 10 in Calgary, Alberta.

With only 3% of the female Canadian labor force working in the trucking industry, the AMTA will bring the underrepresentation of women in the industry to light during the first ever Western Women With Drive annual leadership conference. The setting for the event will allow attendees, both men and women, to learn from industry leaders and connect with industry peers.

“With the success of the Trucking HR Canada Women With Drive conference in Ontario, we feel Alberta is the perfect place to hold an additional conference highlighting the roles women play in the transportation industry,” said Lorraine Card, president of the AMTA. “We have an outstanding group of presenters covering a variety of topics and there will be plenty of opportunity for networking as well.”

Event speakers and panelists include Angela Splinter, Chief Executive Officer of Trucking HR Canada; Karen Hamberg, vice-president of strategy for Westport Innovations among other guests like motivational speaker Michelle Cederberg, and Westcan Bulk Transport president and Chief Executive Officer Grant Mitchell.

The conference will be held at the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel on May 10, with registration opening at 8 a.m.

For more information and a full list of speakers and panelists, click here.