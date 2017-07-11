Learn about electronic logging devices at NACV

ATLANTA, GA—In case you need another reason to attend the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta September 25-28, it will be a great place to learn everything you need to know about the American roll-out of electronic logging devices (ELDs).

The NACV show will be one of the stops for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) travelling ELD roadshow; a public education and outreach campaign geared towards helping commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers transition to ELDs.

All carriers subject to the ELD rule must convert from paper logs or logging software to a registered ELD if they do not have an Automatic On-Board Recording Device (AOBRD) by December 18, 2017.

FMCSA subject matter experts will lead driver-focused presentations and panel discussions on ELD implementation. As well, FMCSA agency staff at an interactive exhibit booth will answer questions, provide consumer-friendly resources and materials, and review drivers’ and carriers’ responsibilities.

Other FMCSA ELD tour dates and locations are as follows:

July 13-15 – Iowa 80 Truckstop Jamboree (Walcott, IA);

August 24-26 – Great American Trucking Show (Dallas, TX);

October 14-15 – California Trucking Show (Ontario, CA);

October 21-24 – American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition (Orlando, FLA);

November 6-8 – Women in Trucking Accelerate! Conference & Expo (Kansas City, MI).

For more information about electronic logging, devices, including the ELD Rule, frequently asked questions, and other resources, please visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov/ELD.